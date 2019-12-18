Stafford County Government announces holiday closures

(Press Release) In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Stafford County Government offices, departments, and facilities will be closed on the following days:

Monday, December 23, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

All park buildings will be closed on those days as well. However, all parks will be open.

The Stafford County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, General District Court, and the Circuit Court will be closed on the following days: Tuesday, December 24, 2019; Wednesday, December 25, 2019; Thursday, December 26, 2019; Tuesday, December 31, 2019; and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The Regional Landfill and Belman Road Recycling Center in Fredericksburg will close at noon on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and will be closed all day on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, as well as Wednesday,

January 1, 2020.

All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 9-1-1

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 9-1-1

Magistrate (540) 659-2968