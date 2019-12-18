Just three weeks before its official swearing-in ceremony, the newly elected members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors took their oath of office.

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith presided over the ceremony.

County spokesman Jason Grant tells us:

All of the newly elected Board members who are not incumbents took their oath of office yesterday. The oath takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. So, all current Board members remain in office through the end of the year. We had to have those who are not incumbent take the oath in the event any Board action is needed between Jan. 1 and and Jan. 6 2020, when we hold the Swearing-in Ceremony. The incumbents automatically maintain their position, so they will maintain their office until they are officially sworn-in during the Swearing-In ceremony, wich will be held Jan. 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The makeup of the Board is changing drastically as four new faces will soon sit on the dias — Chairman At-large Ann Wheeler, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, and Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye.

They’ll replace current Board members Corey Stewart, Frank Principi, Marty Nohe, and Ruth Anderson, respectively. They all will remain in office through December 31, as Grant noted above.

They’ll join incumbents Jeanine Lawson, Victor Angry, and Peter Candland, of the Brentsville, Neabsco, and Gainesville districts, respectively.

The politics of the Board will shift, too. The new Board now six Democrats and two Republicans whereas

the old Board — the one that had its final meeting of the year on December 10 — had five Republicans and two Democrats.

*This post has been updated after we mistakenly omitted the name of the incoming Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega. We apologize for the error.