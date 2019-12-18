Boost Mobile store in Dumfries held at gunpoint

Prince William police are searching for a man who held-up a cell phone store in Dumfries at gunpoint. A Prince William police press release states:

Armed Robbery – On December 17 at 6:39PM, officers responded to the Boost Mobile located at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plz. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the store and approached the employee.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’7”, with a thin build

Last seen wearing red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes