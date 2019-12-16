Stafford set to take gun rights vote at Tuesday meeting

Last week, Prince William and Spotsylvania counties. On Tuesday, Stafford?

The county Board of Supervisors will take up the question of whether or not to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary (2A), where the right to bear arms as enshrined in the U.S. Bill of Rights is upheld. A public hearing will be held in the Board Chambers at 7 p.m. at 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

I saw more than 1,000 people pack the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge on December 10 to argue in favor of that county becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. At their final meeting of the year, the Board of County Supervisors chose to be a “constitutional county,” choosing to affirm it’s support for the 2nd Amendment. The meeting adjourned about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11., following the vote.

Spotsylvania County passed a similar 2A resolution just prior to Prince William.

The Virginia Citizens Defense Leauge reports 93 of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions have adopted some type of 2A policy. Fredericksburg and Loudoun County in Northern Virginia have rejected 2A resolutions.

The push to 2A comes after Senator Dick Saslaw (D-Falls Church) submitted a bill in the upcoming 2020 General Assembly session that aims to place tougher restrictions on guns. Saslaw’s SB16 would make selling, renting, trading, making, or transporting an assault rifle from another state into Virginia a felony, and would limit the number of rounds in an ammunition magazine to seven.

The rhetoric ramped up last week when federal legislators said they would deploy the National Guard to enforce gun laws in the state if needed.

Saslaw’s bill comes after a mass shooting in Virginia Beach where 13 people were killed, including the gunman, in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

In the county’s resolution, Stafford officials plead with state lawmakers not to enact new laws that infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. It’ll be up to the elected county sheriff David Decatur to enforce the law if passed. Decatur did not return a request for comment for this story.

Here’s the proposed resolution Stafford leaders will take up on Tuesday night: