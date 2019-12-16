Prince William farm honored for work to protect Potomac River

Paul House, Kyle House, and Stephanie Cornnell, of the Kettle Wind Farm in Nokesville, were honored by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for their work in protecting the Potomac River.

The farm produces dairy, grain, and sod. A press release states:

The Virginia Clean Water Farm Grand Basin Awards are presented each year to farmers or farm owners who are doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s 10 major river basins. The awards are sponsored by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts. Awards were presented last week in Norfolk during the annual meeting of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. “These farms represent the best in conservation farming in Virginia,” DCR Director Clyde E. Cristman said. “The producers are enhancing their operations and improving conditions for people downstream by voluntarily implementing practices such as stream fencing, cover crops, riparian buffers, nutrient management plans and more.” “Virginia’s soil and water conservation districts are honored to work with these producers who have made long-term commitments to practices that protect Virginia’s natural resources,” said Dr. Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. “Through field days and other on-the-farm activities, many are also helping to educate local residents about agriculture and the environment.”

The trio was nominated by the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Other winners include:

Big Sandy-Tennessee Rivers

Adam A. Wilson

Wilson Farm LLC

Nominated by the Holston River Soil and Water Conservation District

Chowan River

Mark Palmer

West Wind Farm

Nominated by the Southside Soil and Water Conservation District

Coastal

David Rew

Rew Farms Inc.

Nominated by the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District

James River

Taylor and Lois Cole

Scott Hollow Farm

Nominated by the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District

New-Yadkin River

Jessie R. Cox

Nominated by the Skyline Soil and Water Conservation District

Rappahannock River

Frank Gillan, Farm Manager

Retreat Farm Produce Co.

Nominated by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District

Roanoke River

Henry and Linda Maxey & Hank and Debbie Maxey

Maxey Farms Inc

Nominated by the Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District

Shenandoah River

Luke and Roberta Heatwole

Nominated by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District

York River

B. Allen and Brenda Tignor Jr.

Nominated by the Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District