Prince William farm honored for work to protect Potomac River

Paul House, Kyle House, and Stephanie Cornnell, of the Kettle Wind Farm in Nokesville, were honored by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for their work in protecting the Potomac River.
The farm produces dairy, grain, and sod. A press release states:
The Virginia Clean Water Farm Grand Basin Awards are presented each year to farmers or farm owners who are doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s 10 major river basins.
The awards are sponsored by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts. Awards were presented last week in Norfolk during the annual meeting of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
“These farms represent the best in conservation farming in Virginia,” DCR Director Clyde E. Cristman said. “The producers are enhancing their operations and improving conditions for people downstream by voluntarily implementing practices such as stream fencing, cover crops, riparian buffers, nutrient management plans and more.”
“Virginia’s soil and water conservation districts are honored to work with these producers who have made long-term commitments to practices that protect Virginia’s natural resources,” said Dr. Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. “Through field days and other on-the-farm activities, many are also helping to educate local residents about agriculture and the environment.”
The trio was nominated by the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Other winners include:
Big Sandy-Tennessee Rivers
Adam A. Wilson
Wilson Farm LLC
Nominated by the Holston River Soil and Water Conservation District
Chowan River
Mark Palmer
West Wind Farm
Nominated by the Southside Soil and Water Conservation District
Coastal
David Rew
Rew Farms Inc.
Nominated by the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District
James River
Taylor and Lois Cole
Scott Hollow Farm
Nominated by the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District
New-Yadkin River
Jessie R. Cox
Nominated by the Skyline Soil and Water Conservation District
Rappahannock River
Frank Gillan, Farm Manager
Retreat Farm Produce Co.
Nominated by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District
Roanoke River
Henry and Linda Maxey & Hank and Debbie Maxey
Maxey Farms Inc
Nominated by the Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District
Shenandoah River
Luke and Roberta Heatwole
Nominated by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District
York River
B. Allen and Brenda Tignor Jr.
Nominated by the Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District