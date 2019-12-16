Prince William County elementary teacher charged with assault and battery

(Press Release) On December 5, officers began an investigation into an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have occurred at Mary Williams Elementary School located at 3100 Panther Pride Drove near Dumfries sometime on December 3.

The investigation revealed that the assault took place inside a classroom within the school during school hours. During the encounter, the accused pulled a chair out from underneath the victim, identified as an 8-year-old girl, who was sitting on it.

The victim reported minor injuries to a teacher’s assistant who was also in the room. The incident was initially reported to Child Protective Services who conducted a joint investigation with the police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bobbi Jean OAKES, was arrested.

The accused is a teacher for Prince William County Public Schools.

Arrested on December 13:

Bobbi Jean OAKES, 29, of 9 Emerson Ct. in Stafford

Charged with assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on Personal Recognizance