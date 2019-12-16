MICHELE REILLY BALLINGER

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michele on Sunday, 8 December 2019. Michele was born in Tarrytown, New York, on 19 October 1958 to Richard and Margaret Brown.

Michele moved to Woodbridge, VA in 1973 and graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School in 1976. She attended Virginia Tech. For the past 30 plus years, Michele has worked as a Legal Administrative Assistant for Miller & Chevalier Chartered in Washington, D.C.

Michele is survived by her loving children, Nicole and Sterling, her mother, father, aunts and uncles, five sisters and their families, cousins, and two granddaughters. She is predeceased by her son, Harley.

After a private family viewing, a memorial service will be held at the Dale City Mountcastle Funeral Home on Friday, December 20 at 3:00 p.m.