Marijuana offer ends in arrest; Smash and grabs outside gym investigated

Authorities in Stafford County say two men offered a woman weed while sitting in a parking lot, and now they’re behind bars.

The arrest occurred at a Giant food store located at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9:33 p.m. A press release states:

On this date, Deputy Fields responded to reports of drug activity in the parking lot after a woman reported being confronted by two men in a work van who offered her marijuana. The deputy located the van in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn located at 564 Warrenton Road and made contact with the men inside the motel. One of the men was identified as Juan Jose Hernandez Jr., 26, of Charlotte, NC. The deputy learned he was wanted out of North Carolina on an assault related charge. The second suspect was identified as Juan Sanchez, 35, of Charlotte, NC. Deputies learned he was also wanted out of NC. The suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on their outstanding warrants.

In other news, the sheriff’s office is also investigating a series of smash and grabs in vehicles parked outside a gym in North Stafford. A press release states the incidents occurred at: