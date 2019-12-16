David Andrew Lavis II passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13th , surrounded by family and friends.

Dave was born August 21st 1977 in Washington DC. He leaves behind his mother, Beverly Sjoblad (Roy), step-brother Nathan Sjoblad, step-sister Allison Sjoblad, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Terry Blandford, cousins Heather, Michelle and Lisa; his father Dave Lavis (Linda), a sister, Jenny LaPlante (Arden), nieces Allison and Emma LaPlante, Aunt MaryAnn Hudy , Uncle Tom and Aunt Rita Lavis, Aunt Brenda Lavis, and cousins Tom, Mike, Tricia, Ed, Matt, Dan, Doug, Emily and Jake.

He was raised in Northern Virginia and graduated from Hayfield HS in 1995. In 1996, he made the decision to pursue a career in Heating and Air Conditioning. He became a Journeyman and then a NATE certified HVAC technician. He loved his work and spent 15 years in commercial and 10 years in residential HVAC service and repair.

Dave had an amazing personality. He was fun loving, caring and sensitive with a heart of gold. He will be remembered most for how much he loved his family and enjoyed the company of his many friends. He was passionate about his job and loved talking about it. He loved his country and those who defend it. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and music; and he loved, loved the Washington Redskins.

Services will be Saturday December 21st at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St, Alexandria VA with Pastor Diane Day of St Thomas Lutheran Church (Charles Town, WV) officiating.

Gathering will start at 10:00 am with a celebration of life starting at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.