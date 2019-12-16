Armed robberies at food, cell phone shops keep Prince William police busy

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On December 16 at 1 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 14820 Cloverdale Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that two masked men entered the store and approached the counter. During the encounter, the one suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers along with the employee’s wallet. The second suspect brandished a knife and went behind the counter to retrieve the money and tobacco products. Both suspects fled on foot prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions: An unknown race male wearing a red bandanna over his face and all-black clothing, white shoes and carrying a gun.

An unknown race male wearing a white full-face mask, all black clothing, and shoes, and carrying a knife

Armed Robbery – On December 13 at 2:59 p.m, officers responded to the Boost Mobile located at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plz. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. A store employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied he was armed and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description: A black male, approximately 5’4”, with a thin build Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask and black pants