Winter weather advisory for Fauquier and points west

Winter weather advisories are issued for the northern half of Fauquier County and points west.

These areas could see snow turning to rain on Monday morning.

In Prince William, Stafford, and as far south as Fredericksburg and southern Maryland – it’s looking like it’ll be mostly rain falling across those areas.

A storm will move through the region overnight bringing rain and snow. If you live west of U.S. 15 in Virginia, you’ll most likely see snow Rain will affect areas to the east of the highway.

Any snow that falls in Northern Virginia will most likely fall before daybreak, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will persist throughout the day Monday and will linger into Tuesday.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Sterling:

Sunday night

Snow likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday

Rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 7 am, then rain and sleet between 7 and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 38. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain. Areas of fog. Low around 38. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Rain likely before 1 pm, then scattered showers after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.