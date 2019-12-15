Tribute to Shirley Ann Keyes

Shirley Ann Keyes left this world on December 11, 2019. She had an incredible journey for eighty years. Her life was rich in love and family. Originally born in western Pennsylvania, she spent her formative years between Detroit, Mich. and Mt. Pleasant, Penn.

She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1957 and immediately enlisted in the Navy. She was stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, where she was training to be an Aviation Electronic Technician.

In Florida, Shirley met her soon-to-be husband, Jerome Keyes. It was a relationship that almost never was because Jerry had borrowed a car from a friend and it had baby items in it. Convinced that Jerry was a married man, she originally was not going to date him. Finally, Jerry had to admit that it was not his car.

Jerry and Shirley were married on May 23, 1958. Shirley followed her husband, a U.S. Marine, throughout his career. They started a family and traveled to many places across the United States and abroad, to include tours in the Carolinas, California, Hawaii, and with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi, India.

Following Jerry’s death in 1985, Shirley settled in Northern Virginia- where she continued to work full time for the Central Intelligence Agency-until her retirement in 1998. Shirley loved to travel and has seen many parts of the world including Great Britain, France, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Israel, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Australia, and Fiji.

Shirley understood serving something greater than herself. She became very engaged in civic and community activities. She was active in the Dale City Civic Association eventually serving as President. She wrote the Dale City column for the Potomac News’ Neighbors section for many years.

Shirley was also a 15-year member of the Auxiliary for the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department. She belonged to Marine Corp League Auxiliary, Mickey Finn Detachment 333. Eventually, she became the National President of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

Shirley was also active in VFW Post 1503 and the American Legion. Shirley was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Organization for 21 years. She was the Past President of Chapter 1116 (Vienna-Oakton).

She also served on the State Board of the Virginia Federation of NARFE. Shirley also belonged to the Bel Air Women’s Club, McLean Women’s Club and the fun-loving Red Hats Society.

In 2013, Shirley joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fairfax County Chapter. For many years, Shirley was very active in spiritual and community outreach through Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.

Some of the awards Shirley received include a commendation from the Commanding Officer, Treasure Island Naval Base (California) for saving the lives of two children in a house fire (1969); the Dale City Civic Association’s Citizen of the Year Award (1990); the Masons’ Community Builder Award (1995); the Humanitarian Award presented by the Chapel of Four Chaplains, Valley Forge, PA (1996); Dale City Multicultural and Achievement Award (2000); Commendation for Service to the Neabsco Social Services Board (2002); and Dolores Hampton Award (2002).

To Shirley, friends and family were very important. She cherished the times she had with each. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Marsha Sabin and husband Bill, Corinne Keyes and son-in-law, Rick Clark, and Jerry Keyes and his wife Martha. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Grace Whittington and her husband Joe, grandson Matthew Sabin, and granddaughter Danielle Clark.

If you would like to honor Shirley and want additional options in lieu of flowers, please consider these two worthy charities: Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation offering needs-based education assistance to children of Marines or Navy Corpsman or the National Brain Tumor Society whose mission is to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and care partners.