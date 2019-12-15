If the number absentee voters are the barometer, Stafford County is changing.

And now county leaders are looking at changing the county code to permit the relocation of the General Registrar’s office from the central government center to a new, yet-to-be-determined location. It’s where new residents register to vote and is where absentee ballots are cast.

The Board of Supervisors will take up the proposed policy change on Tuesday. From the county:

Stafford County Code Sec. 9-58 currently designates the County Administration building as the Central Absentee Voter location. The Registrar has requested that the location be updated to reflect the Office of the General Registrar. There has been significant changes to the absentee voter laws in Virginia and the Registrar has seen corresponding increases in the numbers of voters voting early. The Registrar’s current office space is small relative to the number of voters and she has been working with County Administration on addressing the space needs of her office.

If the Board of Supervisors agrees to the change, the move clears the way for County Administrator Thomas Foley to work with General Registrar Anna Rainey to move the office. No potential location was listed in the county’s report.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed policy change where residents can come voice their opinions on the matter at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers, at 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford. That’s the same address as the current General Registrar’s office.

While the number of absentee voters in Virginia changes each year, there were 337,315 absentee votes counted in Virginia in 2018, 214,094 more than in 2014.

Also on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Supervisors will hear from residents about a temporary polling place change in Ferry Farm. The county tell us: