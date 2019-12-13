Glen Hill sworn in for fifth term as Prince William County Sheriff

Sheriff Glen Hill stood with his deputies on Friday night the Prince William County courthouse where all were sworn-in for another four-year term.

It marks Hill’s fifth term as county sheriff. He was first elected in 2003, replacing Lee Stoffregen who had clashed with the county’s police department during his tenure. Before he was sheriff, Hill worked at the jail, and was a Manassas police officer. His time in the community dates back to the late 1960s when he was discharged from the Army and his post at Vint Hill, and chose to continue to live in Manassas.

Since he was first elected, Hill has operated a department that’s been free of controversy. That is something he reminded voters in the days leading up to the Nov. 5 election, that a sheriff’s job is to enforce the law, not to interpret it.

Hill narrowly beat his democratic opponent Josh King, a Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy, who campaigned on decriminalizing drugs, and for better funding for county schools.

Some in Hill’s department told me they were planning to leave if King had won the seat, in fear the deputy didn’t have the same leadership experience as their current boss. Looking out at the sea of deputies who packed Circuit Courtroom 4 for the swearing-in ceremony, many have served Hill for years.

“He’s like a father figure,” said Master Deputy Ilyan Bakalov, who came to work for Hill in 2004, transferring to the sheriff’s office after working next door at the county jail.

Others told me Hill is not one to hide in his office, but can often be found working alongside his deputies charged with protecting the courthouse, delivering court summons, or taking jail inmates from the Prince William jail to other facilities in the state.

“Each one of you has earned my respect and trust to work for me for another four years,” Hill told the deputies.

The department has 113 employees — 90 sworn deputies and 23 civilian staff. The department operates on an annual budget of $12 million, which has increased by about 25% since 2016.