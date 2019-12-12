New nonprofit hits milestone, ‘rescues’ 50 tons of food

Prince William Food Rescue, an initiative to mobilize volunteers to reduce food waste, picked up its 100,000th pound of food rescued.
A total of 50 tons of food has been diverted from landfills and into food pantries in less than four months from its inception in August 2019. A press release states:
A program of Action in Community Through Service (ACTS), the Prince William Food Rescue organizes small deliveries – or “rescues” – from grocery stores and restaurants to distribution locations that include churches and schools. Volunteers are notified of rescues through a mobile app, where they can claim and track their rescue.
“We’re amazed by the support that our community has given to the Food Rescue program”, says Aaron Tolson, Director of Development for ACTS. “The Prince William region is full of people that tirelessly help the community, and they’ve really helped make this program their own.”
The program continues to grow as donor locations, rescues and app downloads increase weekly. You can keep up with their activity – as well information on how to download the app and become a “Food Rescue Hero” – on their Facebook.