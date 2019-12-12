Carol Jean Doyle of Felton, DE passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Seasons Hospice Christiana Care, Newark. She was 74.

Carol was born August 26, 1945, in Ridgeway, Pa. to the late Michael Schultz and Josephine Bullers Schultz.

She was a teacher and started her career in Erie, Pa. then moved to Northern Virginia. Carol enjoyed football, crafts, and helping others. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and Lydia Circle, worked with Orphan Grain Train and was a strong supporter of military veterans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Doyle and 3 brothers, Ken, Tom, and Paul Schultz.

She is survived by brothers, Michael Schultz of Pittsburgh, PA and Dick Schultz of Miamisburg, OH, and friend Karen Smith of DE.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Mid Atlantic Branch Orphan Grain Train, 89 Line Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

Letters of condolences may be sent and a guest book signed at torbertfuneral.com.