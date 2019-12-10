Traffic changes at Liberty Place project in Fredericksburg

The effort to add a bring a Liberty Place to Downtown Fredericksburg, a building that will house new retail and restaurants, to include a new Mellow Mushroom pizzeria, will mean some traffic disruptions in the city. A press release states:

Motorists are advised of upcoming work zones and traffic pattern changes in the 600 block of William Street (between Douglas and Winchester Streets) associated with construction of the new Liberty Place development. On Tuesday and Wednesday, December 10 and 11, the right thru-lane and right side parking lane will be closed to traffic to facilitate the installation of new utilities under the roadway.

Beginning Thursday, December 12, the left thru-lane will be closed and will remain closed to traffic through May 2020 to facilitate construction of various underground utilities serving the future Liberty Place facility, as well as improvements to the public sidewalk and road surface. Motorists are advised to use caution as they travel through the work zone area in the 600 block of William Street.

Liberty Place will be a 43,000 square foot, three-story commercial building along William Street, between Douglas and Winchester streets at the gateway to downtown Fredericksburg. Tenants will include Blue Cow Ice Cream, Burger Bach, Cary Street Partners, Mellow Mushroom, Pasta Fresca Cafe, Atlantic Union Bank (lending office) and others. Site work is now under way on a 322-space parking garage along William Street in downtown Fredericksburg. This will be the second downtown Fredericksburg parking garage and the first one that is privately financed.