Spotsylvania mall launches business competition, offers free rent

Do you have a business idea? If so, Spotsylvania Towne Center near Fredericksburg wants to help you get your business off the ground.
It’s launching a competition called “Small Shop Showdown,” and the winner can win free rent inside the mall. A press release states:
Here’s how it works: Between December 9, 2019, and January 20, 2020, pitch your potential business online.
Fill out the application form, explaining the business plan for your product or service. Towne Centre’s leasing staff will evaluate the proposals and announce one lucky winner on February 3.
The winner of the Small Shop Showdown will enjoy 26 weeks of free rent inside the mall. This new business will be able to take advantage of a prime location with lots of customer traffic from April 1 – September 30, 2020.
The winner will also receive a package of promotional assistance to help get the business off the ground, including posters, a news release, digital signage and advertising on social media.
The winner must be ready to open for business on April 1, 2020. A complete list of contest details and restrictions is available on the website.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre has been serving the people of northern Virginia since 1980. It is located at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3, near Fredericksburg.