Rep. Gerry Connolly to get REAL ID in Dumfries today

(Press Release) U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly will join the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb for a brief news conference on REAL ID, prior to applying for his REAL ID with DMV Connect, the department’s mobile “office in a suitcase.”

It’ll take place on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Dumfries DMV Select, Town of Dumfries Customer Service Center, 17739 Main Street, Suite 150, at Dumfries Town Hall.

Beginning October 1, 2020, every U.S. resident who wants to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility using their state-issued driver’s license or ID as identification will need a REAL ID-compliant version of the credential.

Otherwise, they will have to present another form of federally accepted identification. In order to upgrade a driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID, one must visit DMV in person with certain documents.

As DMV becomes increasingly busy the closer it gets to October 1, 2020, interested Virginians are urged to obtain their REAL ID now.