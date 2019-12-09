Markita Ann Conner

Mrs. Markita Ann (Cox) Conner age 69 of Dumfries, Virginia passed Friday December 6, 2019 at Sentara

Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia. She was born February 20, 1950 in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County,

Tennessee to the late Lawrence Dale and Ruby Ann (Minney) Cox.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 49 years, Larry James Conner, are two sons, Lawrence Clifford and

wife Amanda Leigh (Smith) Conner of Thornton Colorado, son James Jason Conner of Dumfries Virginia;

and, her two grandchildren Brandon James Conner and Hailey Renee Conner both of Thornton Colorado.

She was an Army Wife; Summa cum Laude graduate of the University of Maryland; realtor in both Virginia

and Kansas; phonetics and language tutor for Prince William County; and, a 22-year survivor of cervical

cancer with brain metastases. Markita was an avid crafter, wood worker, and supporter of St. Paul United

Methodist Church in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be at Montcastle Funeral Home in Dale City from 6:00-8:00pm on Friday the 13 th of

December. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday the 14 th of December at St. Paul United

Methodist Church in Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a

later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Woodbridge Relay for Life in memory of Markita. https://www.volunteerprincewilliam.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=7860