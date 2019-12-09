2nd Amendment rights advocates filled the Manassas City Council Chambers urging city leaders to send a message to Richmond lawmakers — protect their rights to bear arms.

“Extreme gun control bills in Richmond are attempts to intimidate Virginia citizens,” Kevin Leigh told city council members.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen, always have been,” added Tom Robinson, a city resident. “If these laws are passed, I could be a felon and that bothers me tremendously.”

They’re referring to Virginia Senate Bill 16, legislation from Falls Church Senator Dick Saslaw that makes selling, renting, trading, making, or transporting an assault rifle from another state into Virginia a felony.

The bill also aims to limit the number of rounds in a gun magazine to seven.

Stasia Jennings, who served in the Marines and Army Reserve said “she spent her entire adult life-supporting and defending the constitution” and wants the city council to join at least 20 other Virginia localities that have all adopted 2nd Amendment Sanctuary policies to:

1: Promise to defend the enshrined right in the U.S. Constitution to bear arms

2: Send a message to legislators in Richmond not to support Saslaw’s bill

Their comments come the day before leaders in neighboring Prince Willam County will take up a resolution introduced by Corey Stewart, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman, At-large, that would make the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.

The Board is expected to vote Tuesday night, and it will be Stewart’s last meeting on the Board of County Supervisors after nearly 16 years on the job. The woman who will replace him in January, Ann Wheeler, has vowed to overturn the resolution if it passes.

Earlier this month, the Manassas City Council went the opposite direction of a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary and called on Richmond lawmakers to enact stricter gun measures.

Potomac Local asked subscribers whether or not Prince William and Stafford counties (Stafford leaders will take up a 2nd Amendment resolution on December 17) should enact 2nd Amendment policies. A total of 54% of respondents said no.