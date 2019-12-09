Liria Vouzikas

Liria M. Vouzikas, of Woodbridge Virginia, passed Saturday, December 7, 2019. Liria, 79, was born April 28, 1940 in Greece before immigrating to the United States. Along with a career as a hair stylist, Liria loved antiques and her family.

Liria is survived by her brother Vagelis Makris, daughter Magda Burke, grandson Nicholas Burke, and great-grandsons Niko and Diogo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Events/Events?pg=entry&fr_id=120513