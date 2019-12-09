Liria Vouzikas

By Press Release

 

Liria M. Vouzikas, of Woodbridge Virginia, passed Saturday, December 7, 2019. Liria, 79, was born April 28, 1940 in Greece before immigrating to the United States. Along with a career as a hair stylist, Liria loved antiques and her family.

 

Liria is survived by her brother Vagelis Makris, daughter Magda Burke, grandson Nicholas Burke, and great-grandsons Niko and Diogo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.         https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Events/Events?pg=entry&fr_id=120513

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