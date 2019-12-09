Free delivery for Duck Donuts this week

Duck Donuts is offering free delivery on doughnuts. It tells Potomac Local:

Thanks to a partnership with DoorDash, customers can order donuts now through December 15, guests can custom order their donuts and have them delivered to their door.

Free delivery is offered on orders placed through duckdonuts.com within a 5-mile radius of their nearest store, where DoorDash delivery is available.

Guests can get any combination of items including custom donut flavors, seasonal assortments including the limited-time Holiday Assortment featuring mint icing and crushed peppermint topping, OBX Donut Breakfast Sandwich, hot and iced coffee, espresso and bottled beverages. Orders can be placed and paid online by visiting duckdonuts.olo.com.