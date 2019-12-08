Wanted man shoots, kills himself after barricade situation

(Press Release) A suspect shot at deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office early on Saturday morning when they attempted to serve a warrant.

The suspect was later found deceased in the apartment from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On December 7, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to 2200 Green Tree Road, Apartment 204 for a warrant service.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fired several shots through the front door of the residence. Deputies returned fire and then established a perimeter around the residence. Deputies were not injured during this incident.

Crisis negotiators responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect who refused to exit the residence. Deputies continued to conduct negotiations for several hours, but the suspect eventually refused to continue to talk.

Deputies made entry into the residence and found the suspect deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect has been identified as Keysean Hodges, 43, of Fredericksburg.

He was wanted on a felony warrant for arson. During the barricade situation, additional warrants were obtained for attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.