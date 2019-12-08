Gro – A Natural Education Space at Locust Shade Park to open Saturday

(Press Release) Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism will host a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Gr? – A Natural Education Space at Locust Shade Park, located at 4780 Locust Shade Drive in Triangle, on Saturday, December 14, at 11 a.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the hands-on natural education exhibits and participate in activities.

Gr? at Locust Shade Park will offer natural education classes, spring and summer camp offerings. The Gr? curriculum provides children the opportunity to connect with, explore and learn through interaction with the natural world, harnessing the physical, emotional, social and academic benefits associated with outdoor play.

Seth Hendler- Voss, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, stated, “The new facility is a truly unique indoor/outdoor learning environment. Locust Shade Park combines 295 acres of natural woods with over 5 miles of trails and an 8-acre well-stocked lake which will provide the perfect setting for natural education experience.”

The opening of Gr? at Locust Shade Park marks the second nature-based educational facility for the Parks department. The first Gr? facility opened in March of 2017 at James S. Long Park in Haymarket.

Locust Shade Park is located on Route 1 near the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to dusk. The park is a dedicated part of the Federal Lands to Parks program, encumbered by Land & Water Conservation Fund restrictions. Locust Shade Park is part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail.