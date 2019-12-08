Downed power line slows response to Woodbridge blaze

Four people are in the care of the Red Cross after their home in Woodbridge caught fire.

Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Department tells us:

At 10:37 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to 15218 Michigan Road, Woodbridge for a house fire.

Units arrived on the scene and observed light smoke from the front of the house. Upon investigation, fire was found in the basement and was vented out the rear of the home. The fire rapidly expanded up the stairwell and to the first floor of the home.

Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue, began an aggressive exterior attack to extinguish the bulk of the fire before proceeding inside to conduct searches for hot spots and complete extinguishment of the fire.

An energized power line in the yard challenged firefighting operations until Dominion de-energized the line.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival. Four occupants of the home were displaced and assisted by Red Cross.

Units from the fire department were assisted by PWC PD, Dominion Power, and the PWC Building Inspectors office. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.