Subscriber Survey: Should Prince William, Stafford be 2nd-Amendment Sanctuaries?

There are mounting calls from conservatives to make Prince William and Stafford counties so-called 2nd-Amendment Sanctuaries, where the right to bear arms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution will be upheld.

It comes as Virginia Senator Richard Saslaw (D-Falls Church) has introduced SB-16 into the record for the upcoming 2020 session of the General Assembly, which begins January 8. The bill calls for making selling, renting, trading, making, or transporting an assault rifle from another state into Virginia a felony. It also aims to limit the number of rounds in a shotgun magazine to seven.

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In his waning days as Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Corey Stewart (R-At large) proposed a resolution to uphold gun rights in the county. If it passes during the evening session of the Board meeting on Dec. 10, it will surely be overturned by incoming Board Chair Ann Wheeler (D), who has already vowed to do so.

Gun-rights advocates on December 17 are expected to pack the Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, as that Board is expected to take up a similar measure.

In Manassas, Potomac Local broke the news on the city council’s push to urge legislators in Richmond to pursue stricter gun laws. So far, there’s no indication of the Council’s willingness to enact a 2nd-Amendment Sanctuary resolution.