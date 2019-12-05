After being shot at from a rooftop, police officers honored

Four Prince William County police officers are being heralded as heroes for their quick actions while taking fire in Woodbridge.

The police officers were called to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office in Washington on Tuesday to be recognized by Attorney General William Bar, as the recipients of the Third Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

A total of 19 officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the U.S. were honored for their work in law enforcement.

The officers were called to a home on Laurel Street in the Featherstone Shores neighborhood, where a man was standing on a roof, shooting at police officers following an argument with his grandfather where the suspect shot himself in the arm.

One of the officers, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, took a bullet to the back. The officer did not suffer serious injuries.

Evan Jurgensen, John Yenchak, Rachel Mynier, and Nicholas Kelly are the officers honored. The U.S. Attorney General’s office states:

“Honoring and supporting the work of law enforcement of­ficers and deputies is a top priority for the Trump Administration, and today is an opportunity for me to personally express my gratitude and commitment to those who risk their lives daily to protect our communities,” said Attorney General Barr. “The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing honors exceptional police officers and the vital public service they provide. The brave men and women in law enforcement are engaged in an unrelenting and often unacknowledged fight to keep our communities safe each and every day. It is an honor to thank them for their service.”

Yenchak, Mynier, and Kelly continue to work for the Prince William police department.

The accused shooter, Brett Anthony Montieth, faces charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer and is scheduled for a trial in Prince William Circuit Court on April 20, 2020.