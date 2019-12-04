Prince William County’s first fire chief dies

Prince William County’s first fire chief has died.

Selby Jacobs, 85, passed away on Monday. A black ribbon now hangs over the office doorway of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department offices at the McCoart government center in Woodbridge.

Jacobs was appointed Fire Administrator in 1969, following three years working the county’s first Fire Marshall. The department was created in 1966.

A department press release states:

Chief Jacobs was the “Father” of the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue creating a culture of innovation and exceptional service. He took us from infancy and made us a mature, progressive, productive and respected department. He took pride in the department becoming a trailblazer of the fire and rescue industry concerning fire prevention. His organization and leadership role has enabled the department to be viewed as one of the best fire and rescue systems in the nation.

Jacobs is credited with establishing the 9-1-1 system in 1967, which was one of the first systems in the U.S.

He also worked with Park Police to establish helicopter rescue services in the county to get patients to hospitals faster. Today, private companies have taken over Medevac services.

Jacobs served as chief until his retirement from Prince William County in 1994 and later served as interim fire chief in neighboring Fauquier County in 2009.

Prince William fire and rescue posted a lengthy press release that details Jacobs’ career.