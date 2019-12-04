Paul L Short

In Loving Memory of

Mr. Paul Lawrence Lawrence Short who was born on April 29th, 1990 to Mr. Ralph Short and Mrs. Joyce Lynn Short at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. Paul was educated at home “in the way that he should go” and at Fountain of Life Lutheran School (Tucson, AZ), Star of Bethlehem School (Triangle, VA), Calvary Christian School (Triangle, VA), graduating as Valedictorian, Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA), then transferring to Strayer University (Northern VA locations) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems. Paul traveled to El Salvador as a participant with a student mission ministry. He was baptized at First Mount Zion Baptist Church (Dumfries, VA.) His final place of employment was at the Army-Air Force Exchange Service (Fort Belvoir, VA.) as a supervisor in the warehouse division. Paul Lawrence was a very loving, caring, humble, and self-less young man who will be remembered as such.

Paul’s father, Ralph Short, mother Joyce Lynn Short, his brothers John Alan Short, Mark Edward Short, and James Nolan Short, his grandmothers, Phyllis Marlene Hill and Mary Elizabeth Short, his aunt Rose Marie Haney, many other relatives, and a host of friends and acquaintances were wonderfully blessed to have known and loved this precious soul. With heartfelt gratitude to all concerned, THANK YOU very much for your many prayers and warm condolences.

With Deep Sincerity and Abundant Blessings to You and Yours,

The Short Family