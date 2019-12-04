Design contract awarded for Summit School Road extension

It’s the next step forward in the project to connect Minnieville Road with Virginia’s largest commuter lot.

Reston-Based Kimley-Horn and Associates won a $2.4-million contract to design an extension of the four-lane Summit School Road in Woodbridge.

The new four-lane road will extend Summit School Road, near the Sentara Lake Ridge healthcare complex, about a mile south, from Kennicutt Drive south to the Horner Road Commuter Lot along Interstate 95.

Some funding for the overall $11-million project will also be used to fund improvements to adjacent Telegraph Road, which is the main road drivers use to access the Horner Road lot. A portion of the road between the commuter lot entrance and the Telegraph Road / Prince William Parkway interchange will be improved.

The project is slated to be completed in 2022, according to the county’s transportation department website.

A total of four designs firms bid on the design contract to include Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Dewberry Engineers Inc., A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.