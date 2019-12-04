Originals

Design contract awarded for Summit School Road extension

By Uriah Kiser

It’s the next step forward in the project to connect Minnieville Road with Virginia’s largest commuter lot.

Reston-Based Kimley-Horn and Associates won a $2.4-million contract to design an extension of the four-lane Summit School Road in Woodbridge.

The new four-lane road will extend  Summit School Road, near the Sentara Lake Ridge healthcare complex, about a mile south, from Kennicutt Drive south to the Horner Road Commuter Lot along Interstate 95.

Some funding for the overall $11-million project will also be used to fund improvements to adjacent Telegraph Road, which is the main road drivers use to access the Horner Road lot. A portion of the road between the commuter lot entrance and the Telegraph Road / Prince William Parkway interchange will be improved.

The project is slated to be completed in 2022, according to the county’s transportation department website.

A total of four designs firms bid on the design contract to include Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Dewberry Engineers Inc., A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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