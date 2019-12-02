Sentara Northern Virginia acquires Vinci Xi Surgical System

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery.

The System can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design.

As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Key Features Include:

A new overhead instrument arm architecture designed to facilitate anatomical access from virtually any position.

A new endoscope digital architecture that creates a simpler, more compact design with improved vision definition and clarity.

An ability to attach the endoscope to any arm, providing flexibility for visualizing the surgical site.

Smaller, thinner arms with newly designed joints that offer a greater range of motion than ever before.

Longer instrument shafts designed to give surgeons greater operative reach.

The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments, and anatomical access.

We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to continue bringing Woodbridge and Northern Virginia minimally invasive surgical options.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is an accredited Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology.

The Sentara Weight Loss Surgery Center is a designated accredited Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP).

For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, contact us at 1-800-SENTARA or visit sentara.com/surgery.