Roland Ramon Stallings died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Sentara Potomac Hospital. Born March 11, 1929, Roland was an Army veteran and beloved father and husband. Roland loved gardening and his favorite place was his home with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Guinevere, daughter, Audrey Williams, and his grandchildren Roderick, Rochelle, Roland Coleman, and Ramon. Roland is predeceased by his son Roland Aubrey, his parents Kate and Cornelius Stallings, as well as his siblings Dorothy Wilkins, Lily Mae, Esther, and Grendel Stallings.