Norma Jean Alvey Green passed away November 19, 2019 at the age of 76 at her home in Dumfries, VA, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Freeman Green, her parents John and Hazel Alvey, and her brother James Alvey. She is survived by her beloved daughter Terri Jeanine Caldwell, her precious grandchildren Kylee Rose, Odin and Breanna; her sisters Marjorie Barrett and Sandra Thurston and her husband Jerry; her brothers John Alvey III, William Alvey and his wife Joanne, Richard Alvey and his wife Joanne, Benjamin Alvey, Michael Alvey and his wife Linda, and Jay Alvey, and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins.

Norma was born April 9, 1943 in Wilmington, DE. Raised in Lorton, VA, she attended Lorton and Gunston Elementary Schools, and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1961. She married Charles Green October 13, 1961.

Norma lived all her life in the Woodbridge-Triangle-Dumfries areas. She had been employed by the Federal Government at Ft. Belvoir, and co-owned and operated her family’s Thrift Shop on Easy Street in Woodbridge for many years. She was the Office Manager at the Alvey and Alvey Law Partners in Woodbridge and Stafford for over 25 years.

Norma was a long-time member of Battlefield 43 Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, serving as its Treasurer for more than 20 years. She enjoyed going to Bingo with family and friends.

Norma was kind and generous to all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Services will be private.