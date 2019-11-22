Jaracy Ann Smith, 62, of Alexandria, Virginia was called home to be with the LORD on November 16, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1957 to Roosevelt and Ruth Annalee Smith in the City of Alexandria. She was affectionately called “Joycee” from a young age by family and friends. She was educated in the public-school systems of Washington DC and the City of Alexandria.

All throughout her life, Joycee was dedicated to taking care of others. Even though she was the youngest of all her siblings, Joycee was the “glue” that held the family together. She would coordinate all the family functions and holiday gatherings, often hosting them at her house and cooking most of the food. Family and friends would often make requests for her southern cooking as she was best known for her collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and just about everything else – – especially cakes and pies. While she often let others be the “life” of the party, she would not hesitate to make a funny joke or tell a hilarious story about herself or other family members. Joycee was outspoken but soft-hearted. As a testament to her strong faith in the LORD, her generosity was always on display as she would often donate food, provide housing and assist anyone in need. She was a dedicated, faithful member of the Harvest Assembly Baptist Church.

Joycee was a hardworking, devoted mother often working multiple jobs at the same time to ensure her family was taken care of. Her commitment to others was not limited to her family, she forged a career in community involvement and public service. She worked in several capacities for the City of Alexandria Public Schools, Human Services and Recreation and Parks, ultimately retiring from the Fairfax County Public School system. Never being a person to sit still, after retirement she went back to work for the National Counseling on Aging as an Administrative Assistant until October 2019. After her second retirement, she took time to focus on strengthening her faith and health, taking as many vacations as possible and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt & Ruth and siblings: Theodore “Sunny” (Sade), James Smith, Elizabeth Holmes (James), Henry “Wingfield” Smith, William Smith, Morris Smith, Margaret Wilkins (Leroy), Lillian Brown, and Thomas Smith.

Joycee leaves to cherish her memories siblings: Grover Smith, Roger “Randolph” Smith, Kimba Holmes, and Joanne Hinton; children: Cutina Smith, Michael Smith (Skysha), Lacy O’Neal (Earl) and her “daughter-niece” Cordelia “Deedee” Holmes; grandchildren: Jatia Holmes, Taylor Smith, Sheila Smith, Keon DeWalt, Michael Smith, Jr., Brianna Smith, Nihum O’Neal, Kye Smith, Anderson O’Neal, Caden O’Neal, JR Kings, Maya Kings, Laila Kings, Ka’marion Smith; and, a great-grandchild: Gabriella Smith, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.