If you vote at Ferry Farm Elementary, your polling place could change in 2020

The county will consider temporarily moving the Ferry Farm voting precinct in the George Washington District.

It would be relocated from Ferry Farm Elementary School Strong Tower Church located at 234 Ferry Road while the school is undergoing renovations next year.

Voters in 2020 will head to the polls on March 3 for U.S. Presidential Primary Election, on June 9 for a Primary Election, and later in November for the General Election for General Election.

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R) will also be on the November ballot, and we don’t know yet if he’ll have a challenger.

The school is the central location in the Ferry Farm area for polling.



County officials told Potomac Local that school cannot serve as a polling place while under construction.

The County Code will have to be updated to allow the changes to happen before either the construction or the elections begin.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors decided to renovate the school rather than rebuild it during a special session in 2018.

Supervisors approved $10 million for the first phase of a multi-step renovation project for the school.

The Stafford County School Board plans to give an extra $2 million in order to renovate the school’s basement.

Along with other schools, Ferry Farm has been part of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan for renovation since 2006

An increase in the number of people casting an absentee ballot has also prompted county officials to change the county’s Central Absentee Voting Polling Place.

The current location for absentee voting is the Office of the General Registrar, at the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road.

If the office needs to be moved for space considerations or any other reason then the change in the code will easily reflect this.

We don’t yet know where or if the office will be moved.

Three new classrooms will be added to Ferry Farm Elementary School, as well as a new elevator, handicapped bathrooms, and a new HVAC system. The school was built in 1955.