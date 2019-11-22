Fredericksburg gets a $30M baseball stadium; Woodbridge gets a $36M commuter parking garage

A new 1,400-space, seven-floor commuter parking deck will be built between Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Wegmans in Woodbridge, where a new Potomac Nationals baseball stadium was slated to go.

The stadium deal fell through in 2o17 when the team and county leaders couldn’t reach a stadium financing deal. The team moved to Fredericksburg, became the Fredericksburg Nationals, and is slated to play ball in a new $30 million stadium in April.

A parking garage was part of the negotiations for a new Woodbridge stadium. The state was going to build a new 500-space parking deck next to the stadium for commuters to use during the day, and for baseball fans to on nights and weekends.

The need for more commuter parking in Woodbridge dates back to 2011, when Potomac Mills mall reduced the number of parking spaces it allowed commuters to use by 75% to make way for more restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Matchbox.

Residents will have a chance to weigh in on the new parking garage on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at a public meeting held near the construction site, at Freedom High School, at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road from 6 to 9 p.m.