Sarah A Van Setters

Sarah Anne Courtney Van Setters, born September 13, 1932, went to be with the Lord November 18, 2019.

Sarah was born in Jefferson City, TN, to John and Mary Ellen Courtney. She graduated from Young High School in Knoxville, TN. Sarah’s talents were many; including being an incredibly accomplished seamstress of formal attire (especially wedding dresses,) as well as a tour guide at Gunston Hall, and Old Town Alexandria.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who cherished the time she spent with others. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald “Don,” her children Kerry Iddins (Janice) of Manassas, VA, Barry Iddins of Corryton, TN, Donna Iddins of Des Moines, IA, Joel Iddins (Brenda) of Stafford, VA, Teresa Lyons (Teddy) of Woodbridge,VA, Mary Jean’ne Leighty of Fairfax, VA, her sister Mary John James of Birmingham, AL, as well as 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Rd., Woodbridge, VA at 10:30am, Wednesday, November 27th.