Rocky reception for sheriff’s continued support of illegal immigration program

Sheriff Glen Hill will says he wants to keep 287g.

It’s a program that allows local jail officials to partner with federal immigration and customs officials (ICE) to check the immigration status of those who have been arrested and charged with a crime.

If they’re found to be in the U.S. illegally, they’re transferred to ICE custody. The program dates back to the George W. Bush administration.

“I think it’s a good program, one that keeps the community safe,” said Hill, who this month was elected to a fifth term as Prince William County Sheriff.

Hill chairs the county’s Jail Board, which has appointed representatives from the Manassas City Council, and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Some of the incoming supervisors elected this month say they don’t like the 287g program.

But, they add, they don’t plan to appoint people to the jail board simply to overturn the 287g policy.

“I oppose the program,” said Margaret Franklin, the incoming Woodbridge District Supervisor who, at a November 6 press conference, said the Board taking their seats in January will “protect immigrants.”

“We have a lot of appointments to make and 287g is a part of that,” she adds.

“I would never appoint anyone to the board just to oppose it,” said Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, whose been on the Board of County Supervisors for seven months. “I’m’ not for it or against it, and it doesn’t have to be a divisive conversation…it’s been going on too long.”

For Hill, advocating for 287g could mean addressing the Board of County Supervisors about the program after the first of the year. He said 287g is a tool in a larger toolbox to help keep the community safe.