Heidi Karin Smith Long, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on November 19, 2019. Born on November 10, 1943, in Breslau, Germany. In 1962, she immigrated to the United States, with her family. In her late teens, she competed in and won several local pageants. As Miss Richmond, she competed in the Miss Virginia pageant in Roanoke, Virginia, where she won the title and was crowned Miss Virginia 1964. Representing the Old Dominion as Miss Virginia 1964, she competed in the Miss USA pageant.

With her pageant days completed, in 1965, Heidi looked to the future and became a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines, Inc. While at Eastern, she was promoted to the level of Senior Flight Attendant. During her career, she earned several awards and commendations. Most notably, the Airlines’ Five Star Award and the California Merit Award from the Palm Springs Fire Department for outstanding service and assistance for administering emergency life saving CPR while in-flight to a passenger in cardiac arrest. She retired from Eastern after approximately 26 years of dedicated service.

Heidi was a warm, and caring woman, who loved life and laughter. She was soft-hearted, almost to a fault, for any animal, child, or friend – particularly those in need. She had a deep love for and connection with all animals – domestic and wild. If anyone or anything needed help, she was ready to step up. Heidi loved her community and neighbors; often selflessly befriending the latch-key children of working parents, taking in unwanted pets, maintaining neighbors’ front yards, and even decorating the exterior of their homes for various holidays. Often single-handedly, she maintained her street and common areas, for all to enjoy. On a daily basis, she demonstrated her love of all living things – animals, nature, flowers and friends. Heidi was loved by and touched the lives of so many. She will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her mother and step-father, she is survived by her sister Barby Anders, of Delmar, Maryland, her brother, Roger Smith of Delmar, Maryland, two nieces, and countless friends.

A service remembering and celebrating Heidi’s life will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, a reception for friends and family will be held in the reception room at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and to support Heidi’s love of animals, donations are requested in Heidi’s name, to the Prince William Humane Society, 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, Virginia, 22026 or the Prince William SPCA, P.O. Box 6631, Woodbridge, Virginia, 22195.