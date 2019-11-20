Jail Board honors Ebert at his last meeting before retirement

Sheriff Glen Hill presented Paul Ebert with a plaque honoring his long service on the Prince William County Jail Board.

It was his last meeting before his retirement on Dec. 31.

Ebert, Prince William County’s Commonwealth Attorney since 1968, has served on the jail board since 1992.

“Mr. Ebert has been a big supporter since we opened the jail in 1982,” said Hill, chairman of the Jail Board.

Ebert is retiring and did not seek reelection this month. He’ll be replaced by fellow Democrat Amy Ashworth, a Democrat who beat her Republican opponent and former Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Mike May.