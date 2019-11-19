‘Steve’ the crane book hits $1,000 charity goal in a week

It only took a week for Katherine Gotthardt, the author of “A Crane Named Steve” to raise $1,000 for ACTS in Dumfries.

The book, released on Amazon, is about the crane that captured the hearts and minds of Interstate 66 commuters earlier this year was just released on Amazon, with a goal of donating proceeds of the sale of the book to charity.

From a press release:

Bristow award-winning author Katherine Gotthardt, M.Ed. has announced the release of A Crane Named Steve, a book Gotthardt calls an illustrated children’s epic poem about a child who, struggling with transitions, befriends a construction crane that helps explain complex ideas about work, moving, traffic and stress. The real “Steve” became a local icon among commuters when “he” showed up on I-66 during construction this past summer. Gotthardt approached crane owner Digging & Rigging, Inc. who not only supported the idea, they agreed to publish the book. Gotthardt then teamed up with illustrator and Manassas business owner Patrick King to produce the book, proceeds to be donated to local charities. The first charity to benefit will be Action in Community Through Service (ACTS), which offers a food pantry, services for the homeless, domestic violence victim assistance, suicide prevention support and more.

The day after it was published, the book hit #1 on Amazon in new releases in its category of children’s literature about work.

It came in at number 24 of all new releases in children’s literature.

Amazon releases about one new book every five minutes.

We’re also proud to say Gotthardt also wrote for Potomac Local.