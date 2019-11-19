Stafford will spend $2.5 million to upgrade water system

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $2.5 million to upgrade the county’s water infrastructure

The money will be used to monitor the use of water in the county, and to bring more water to areas of the county that will need greater access in the future.

The county will purchase new water meters and other water system components from Sensus USA, an infrastructure technology firm based in Raleigh, N.C.

County utilities customers receive their water through a Sensus meter that has an automated reading system attached.

The meters are used in the billing process to determine fees.

The additional components will be used to support repair, replacement, and maintenance to the existing meters.

They are also important in the installation of new residential and commercial water meters.

The funds for the purchase will come from the county’s Utilities Enterprise Fund.

The County also approved the installation of a new water transmission main in the George Washington and Falmouth districts.

The 24-inch main to be used was designed by Michael Baker Jr. Inc, a Pennsylvania based company that provides engineering services.

The new main will be used to allow the northern and southern areas of the system to trade water.

The main will bring higher water volumes to the developing area around Centerport Parkway and the Stafford Regional Airport.

The budget for the project comes from the Utilities CIP fund and will be $28 million.