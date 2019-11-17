The Olympia Sports at Stafford Marketplace is closing

The store has reduced prices on sporting goods, shoes, and pro-team-branded merchandise.
- The Stafford Marketplace location is one of 76 Olympia Sports stores closing in the U.S.
- This and a store on Route 29 in Warrenton are the only two Olympia Sports in Virginia that are on the closure list.
- The store is one of two stores in Stafford Marketplace with a going-out-of-business sign in the window.
- Store employees do not yet know the final date the Stafford store will be open to the public, store associate told me.
Prior to it being a sports store, the retail space used to be occupied by a Borders bookstore.
- The neighboring Bed Bath and Beyond store is also closing and has liquidated its merchandise, as well as reduce the number of hours it’s open per day.
- A Shopper’s Food Warehouse at the shopping center is also set to close.
Stafford Marketplace is anchored by a Target store and is the most successful shopping center in Stafford County to date.