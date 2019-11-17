Published November 17, 2019 at 1:43PM | Updated November 18, 2019 at 11:42PM

The Olympia Sports at Stafford Marketplace is closing

The store has reduced prices on sporting goods, shoes, and pro-team-branded merchandise.

The Stafford Marketplace location is one of 76 Olympia Sports stores closing in the U.S.

This and a store on Route 29 in Warrenton are the only two Olympia Sports in Virginia that are on the closure list.

The store is one of two stores in Stafford Marketplace with a going-out-of-business sign in the window.

Store employees do not yet know the final date the Stafford store will be open to the public, store associate told me.

Prior to it being a sports store, the retail space used to be occupied by a Borders bookstore.

The neighboring Bed Bath and Beyond store is also closing and has liquidated its merchandise, as well as reduce the number of hours it’s open per day.

A Shopper’s Food Warehouse at the shopping center is also set to close.

Stafford Marketplace is anchored by a Target store and is the most successful shopping center in Stafford County to date.