Revisioning Route 28: Attendees can vote for improvements at Wednesday meeting

The results of a study to improve Route 28 in Prince William County will be presented on Wednesday.

Dubbed the “STARS” study by the Virginia Department of Transportation, and differing from the effort to widen Route 28, engineers have been studying ways to improve traffic flow between Old Centreville Road and the Bull Run/Fairfax County line.

STARS stands for strategically targeted affordable roadway solutions. Some of the STARS solutions proposed in the study include modifying some intersections, limiting or changing access to some streets, adding roundabouts and flyovers, and redirecting traffic to nearby routes.

The corridor is considered the most congested in Northern Virginia with morning travel times between Manassas and the Fairfax line taking nearly 40 minutes.

During afternoons, it takes about half the time to make the same drive, according to VDOT reports.

The public meeting will take place at Cougar Elementary School, at 9330 Brandon Street in Manassas Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Attendees will be able to vote on what improvements they would like to see implemented.

The $284,000 study kicked off in July and will wrap up by the end of the year.

Officials are also working on a separate, $200 million plan to either widen Route 28 between Manassas and the Fairfax line or build a new bypass, extending Godwin Drive near the Novant Health/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to the Fairfax line.