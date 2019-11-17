I-395 E-ZPass lanes now open. You’ll need an E-ZPass to use them

The old HOV lanes on Interstate 395 have been converted to toll lanes and were opened to traffic on Sunday night.

the lanes, from the Capital Beltway to S. Eads Street in Arlington are the latest in a network of managed toll lanes in Nothern Virginia that require drivers to have an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder to use, are tolled 24-hours a day, and are free to use if you have more three or more occupants inside your car.

The operators of the toll lanes, Transurban, wants drivers to take their time this week getting to know the new traffic-pattern changes in the corridor.

Transurban tells us that, as a reminder:

The redesigned interchange at S. Eads Street now brings quicker access to the Pentagon and Pentagon City, but it may take drivers some time to adjust to the new traffic patterns. All ramps that lead to the 395 Express Lanes now require an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex. This includes the northbound ramps near S. Eads Street. The 395 Express Lanes pick up where the 95 Express Lanes leave off (around Edsall Road) and run up to the 14th Street Bridge in D.C., giving drivers a continuous trip to the D.C. line. There are two ramps to exit the northbound 395 Express Lanes to S. Eads Street – one ramp to the Pentagon and another ramp to Pentagon City. If exiting to the Pentagon remember to stay left. New traffic lights will also go into effect. The new stoplights on S. Eads Street and the Pentagon reservation are now active.

The average toll for this new stretch of lanes will be about $8 one way, but — as many of us have seen while traveling on these lanes on I-95, I-495, or I-66, tolls can rise above $30. The more cars that use the lanes, the higher the toll.