First-ever R. Lee Ermey Golf Tourney raises $43,000

The Young Marines in Dumfries rounded up some golfers and hit the links on the nearby Medal of Honor Golf Course in Quantico.

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, raised $43,000 at its inaugural R. Lee Ermey Memorial Golf Tournament held September 16, 2019, at the Medal of Honor Golf Course at Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia.

For decades, actor R. Lee Ermey was the celebrity spokesperson for the Young Marines. Ermey was a frequent guest and motivational speaker at the Young Marines adult leaders conference, and he raised money each year at the Young Marines annual golf tournament. Ermey passed away in April 2018.

Golfers joined seven Sergeants Major of the Marine Corps including the Current and 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Troy E. Black; 17th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Michael Barrett USMC (Ret); 16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Carlton Kent USMC (Ret); 15th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, John Estrada USMC (Ret); 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Alford McMichael USMC (Ret); 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Lewis Lee USMC (Ret); 12th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Gene Overstreet USMC (Ret).

Overstreet is a member of the board of directors of the Young Marines. Barrett is a member of the board of directors of the Young Marines National Foundation.