Good Morning Prince William – The Un Trim A Tree Holiday Gift Program is in full swing and needs your help in providing the simple of joy of the season of two toys to a needy child. We’ll give you the child’s name, age, gender, sizes and their two wishes.

It’s a great way to show your kids and grandkids philanthropy and its fun! Please visit our website: www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more. All you have to do is tell us how many kids you want to shop for. We currently have 1360 kids waiting for you!

The Manassas Christmas Parade Is Saturday, December 7 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed at intersections to help folks to cross the street as well as keeping everything moving. This is a super fun day that has been the start of the Holiday season for 73 years! Come join the fun and volunteer for a few hours that morning. Please email Nora at [email protected] to learn more.

Speaking of the Manassas Christmas Parade- please bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the UnTrim A Tree Holiday Gift Program for a needy child in our community. We are the first float to go and will gladly take your donation from the parade route. Help us bring the joy of the season to over 5,300 children registered this year.

Prince William Special Olympics is kicking off its winter programs this month that runs until March 2020. The sports include Alpine Skiing, Basketball at Hampton Middle School on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm and at Stonewall Middle on Saturdays at 4 pm. The powerlifting program is at Potomac HS on Thursdays at 7:30 pm. The floor hockey program is at GMU on Sundays at 5 pm. There’s still time to register your athlete and volunteer commitment by emailing Peggy at [email protected] or Rose Ann at: [email protected].

The Annual Christmas Bird Count is Sunday, December 22 starting at 7 am at the Merrimac Farm, Cedar Run, Foggy Bottom, Nokesville Park, PW Landfill as well as portions of PW Forest Park, Quantico Marine Base, and Fauquier County. You can help by identifying and counting birds or making chili and cornbread for the hungry birders at 11 am at the Merrimac Stone House. Please RSVP at: [email protected] or (703) 499-4954.

The City of Manassas needs volunteers for the Annual Winter Wonderland Train Show at the Candy factory on December 13-17. Please call (703) 368-1873 to reserve your spot.

Girls on the Run are celebrating the end of their season with a 5K run in Woodbridge on November 23rd. Volunteers are needed for several roles. Please email Meagan at [email protected] to learn more.

The Ethiopian Community Development Council needs volunteers at their Annual Refugees’ First Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday November 24th, 4-8pm in Arlington. Please call (703) 685-0510 ext. 222 to learn more.

Carried to Full Term is having their 4th Annual Gala- Life is a Gift on Saturday December 7th at the Evergreen Country Club. Volunteers age 18+ are needed for set-up, guest check in and silent auction assistance. This promises to be a fun evening. Please email Dawn at: [email protected] for all the specifics.

SERVE Food Pantry needs volunteers to pick up food donations from area grocery stores and restaurants so parents have the resources needed to provide for their families. Volunteers must be age 21+ with a valid driver’s licenses and be able to lift up to 50 lbs. as well. Please email Navarra at: [email protected] to learn more.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and ACTS Hunger Prevention Center wants your assistance during Operation Give Thanks (formerly Operation Turkey) to ensure that every family receives a Thanksgiving meal this year! Their goal is to reach 1,000 families. Volunteer opportunities are available through November 26. Please contact Shirley at: [email protected], (703) 441-8606 ext. 212 to schedule your volunteer activity and learn more.

The 2020 Virginia Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is looking for nominations in a host of different categories including youth, senior, young adult, adult, family, corporate, faith-based, education and community organization. Please nominate your volunteers online at virginiaservice.virginia.gov by December 6th.

Catholic Charities is looking for volunteer ESOL teachers for Hogar Education’s winter semester which runs December 2, 2019-March 5, 2020. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 am–12 pm and 6:30 pm–9:30 pm, as well as Saturday mornings 10 am– 12 pm. Volunteers can commit to teaching one class per week! Training will be provided November 23, 10 am-2 pm, at 8251 Shoppers Square, Manassas, VA 20111. Interested volunteers can sign up at: https://volunteer.samaritan.com/recruiter/501/OppDetails/1164/ESOL-Teachers-Manassas/. Please email: [email protected] for more information.

The Salvation Army is gearing up for its Christmas Kettle program and needs volunteers to ring the kettle bell at various locations around the community. It’s a great opportunity for a club, family or office to job share this to bring extra joy to those in need in the community. Please call Sgt. Rowe at (703) 580-8991 to learn more.

NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at (703) 992-5708 to learn more.

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and supporting other volunteers in the community. Please call (703) 584-8444 to learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.