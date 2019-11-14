Police nab 2 in October 21 murder in Lake Ridge

The shooting to0k the life of 21-year-old Nathaniel Isiah Hickson, who was found suffering a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane in Lake Ridge.
Hickson was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Today, police told us they have two suspects in custody, and that the shooting occurred during a drug deal.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified two suspects sought in connection to the murder that occurred in the 1900 block [correction from previous release] of Briar Rose Ln in Woodbridge (22192) on October 21.
The investigation revealed that a marijuana transaction was arranged to occur in the area above between the victim and the two suspects. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to rob the victim which resulted in shots being fired and the victim was fatally struck.
After the altercation, the suspects fled the area. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, both men were located and taken into custody.
On November 13, following the investigation, the suspects, identified as Najoun Devon COURTNEY and Tre ROSE, were arrested in connection to the murder.
Arrested on November 13:
Najoun Devon COURTNEY, 21, of no fixed address
Charged with murder
Court Date: Pending | Bond: In-Custody in Spotsylvania County
Arrested on November 13:
Tre ROSE, 19, of no fixed address
Charged with murder
Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody in Richmond City