Published November 14, 2019 at 2:15PM | Updated November 14, 2019 at 11:47PM

OmniRide to activate emergency service plan for Christmas tree lighting

The emergency service plan will affect afternoon commuters on December 5, who rely on OmniRide Express buses to take them home.

Express Buses will only pick up passengers at the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, at a stop next at Greyhound Bus station.

Riders should take the respective bus marked for their final destination — Dale City, Lake Ridge, Montclair, South Route 1, and Stafford.

Riders who take a Tysons OmniRide Express Bus should go to the Franconia-Springfield Metro and then board at Lake Ridge bus to return to the Route 123 commuter lot, or get on a Prince William Metro Express Bus bound for the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express Station.

“We know from experience that OmniRide Express buses would face extremely long delays in D.C. during the December 5 lighting of the national Christmas tree due to many road closures and heavy pedestrian traffic,” OmniRide told its customers in an email.

Rides on these buses will be free on the afternoon of December 5.